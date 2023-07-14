TS Government demands Project wise allocations from River Krishna

The Telangana State Government pointed out that the Bachawat Tribunal permitted the state to utilise water allocated to the state project wise if the tribunal failed to earmark allocations to every project as demanded by Telangana.

In 2013, the State-level Technical Advisory Council of Andhra Pradesh has allocated 30 TMC of water to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) and submitted a DPR for approval of the project. It has been clarified in Krishna Tribunal-2 (Justice Brijeshkumar) that 30 TMC allocated for that project is currently allocated for Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project. The hearing continued on Thursday on the petition filed by AP challenging Telangana's allocation of water for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.

On this occasion, advocates from Telangana presented their arguments in support of the water allocation of the project. The advocates argued Krishna water was not allocated deliberately and requested the Tribunal to take the initiative to allocate the water which was not allocated to any project from the Krishna waters to the projects within the basin. CS Vaidyanathan, a senior advocate for Telangana, strongly objected to the petition filed by AP against the Telangana government's GO allocating 90 TMC of dependable water for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. It was explained that Telangana is still not able to use even 45 TMC out of 89 TMC allotted under minor irrigation. Telangana's arguments have been completed for two days.

The Telangana Government has been fighting against Andhra Pradesh for taking up the projects on river Krishan without specific water allocations and argued strongly before the Tribunal to render justice to the Telangana State in water allocations.

Telangana has been arguing that as per the basin parameters, it is entitled for at least a 70% share in the allocation of the 811 tmcft. Besides, it has been highlighting how Andhra Pradesh has been diverting about 300 tmcft water to the areas outside the basin from fluoride-affected and drought-prone areas within the basin in Telangana.