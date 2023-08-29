TS Govt to organise closing ceremony of I- Day Diamond Jubilee celebration on Friday

Live
Just In
Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the closing ceremony of "Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu" which will be held on September one at Hitech City.
A high-level review meeting was held today at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat on the arrangements for the celebrations. The Chief Secretary said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend as Chief Guest. State ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, chairmen of various corporations, mayors, municipal chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairmen, ZPTCs and Mandal Parishad presidents will also attend.
Santhi Kumari instructed the state culture Department to organise cultural programmes on the occasion of the conclusion the Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Police and Civic authorities have been asked to make fool proof arrangements for the event. Traffic diversions will be enforced on the busy Hitech City zone on the programme day.