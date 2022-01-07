TS intermediate first year memos to release at 5 pm today

The Telangana State Intermediate Board of Education (TSBIE) will release the marks memo of the first year intermediate students at 5 pm today. Students can download the marks memos from the official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.



The intermediate board also passed the students who failed in the first year intermediate exams by according minimum marks. Also, it provided an opportunity for the students to get back the fee paid for recounting and reverification of answer scripts.



The board also told the students to cancel their applications for recounting and reverification of answer scripts from 5 pm today to January 17. Also, the fees paid can be collected from their respective colleges from February 1.

