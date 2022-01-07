  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS intermediate first year memos to release at 5 pm today

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
x

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Highlights

The Telangana State Intermediate Board of Education (TSBIE) will release the marks memo of the first year intermediate students at 5 pm today.

The Telangana State Intermediate Board of Education (TSBIE) will release the marks memo of the first year intermediate students at 5 pm today. Students can download the marks memos from the official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The intermediate board also passed the students who failed in the first year intermediate exams by according minimum marks. Also, it provided an opportunity for the students to get back the fee paid for recounting and reverification of answer scripts.

The board also told the students to cancel their applications for recounting and reverification of answer scripts from 5 pm today to January 17. Also, the fees paid can be collected from their respective colleges from February 1.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X