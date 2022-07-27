TSCHE DOST spl category certificate verification on July 28, 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the notified schedule for the verification of the special category certificate of phase I of the candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE and Convener, Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)-2022, on Tuesday said University Help Line Centres (UHLCs) are arranged for the candidates seeking admission under the categories of PH/CAP on July 28, and for NCC/Extra-Curricular Activities category on July 29.

So far for phase-I, 1,10,334 were registered and the number of applications submitted was 83,611. As of now, 68,178 candidates have been given web options.

The TSCHE asked the students who have registered and filled in the application but have not yet been given web options to exercise web options immediately. In case of any difficulty in process of DOST, they are asked to contact the DOST help desk from 6 am to 8 pm, on all working days by calling on the help desk number: 040-23120416. Further, an online grievance system to resolve the issues of candidates, if any is available on the DOST website.