TSEC begins preps for local body elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has started preparations for the local body elections in the state, with the release of a schedule for the preparation and publication of the electoral rolls in Gram Panchayats.

The SEC on Tuesday issued a notification with the schedule for the draft voters list. The SEC has directed the District Panchayat officers to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls on September 2 for all the Gram Panchayats in the notified schedule-VIII under section 4 read with section 3 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018. The rolls will be prepared using the Assembly constituency photo electoral rolls with July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, and will indicate the ward division as per procedures.

The preparation of the draft photo electoral rolls and the display of ward-wise electoral rolls at the Gram Panchayat and Mandal Praja Parishad offices will be done on August 28. Meetings with representatives of political parties will be held at the district level on August 29 and at the mandal level on August 30. Objections on the re-arrangement of rural assembly voters into ward-wise electoral rolls will be received from August 28 to 30. The disposal of objections will be on August 31, and the final publication of the ward-wise photo electoral rolls will be done on September 2.

The High Court has fixed September 30 as the deadline for completing the election process. The government is expected to take a final call on holding the elections in the next cabinet meeting.