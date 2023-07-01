TSRTC offers 10 per cent discount on Bengaluru -Vijayawada routes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to provide 10 per cent discount on tickets on Bangalore and Vijayawada routes for the convenience of long-distance passengers. Passengers travelling on both the routes will get a discount of 10 per cent on the return journey if they make a pre-reservation. The 10 per cent subsidy will come into effect from Sunday (July 2) on all services with prior reservation facility. The subsidy will be available till August 15 this year.

“There will be a heavy rush of passengers on the Vijayawada and Bengaluru routes. With a view to reduce the financial burden on them, our corporation has decided to provide 10 per cent subsidy on all services with advance reservation facility. There will be a 10 per cent discount on the return journey if the passengers book the to and fro ticket in one go. This discount will save up to Rs 50 per passenger on Vijayawada route and up to Rs 100 on Bengaluru route. Passengers should avail this discount facility, which will be available till August 15," said TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar in a statement.

They suggested the passengers to visit their official website www.tsrtconline.com for the advance reservation.