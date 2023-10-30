TSRTC plans to lease buses for poll meetings across TS

Hyderabad: With the Assembly elections around the corner, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to make the best use of the poll season. The RTC authorities are planning to ensure adequate buses are available for people. It intends to hire buses for election meetings organised by political parties.

As people head to their home constituencies to vote on November 30, the corporation is to ensure enough buses are provided for users on the polling day and increases the buses and frequency. This is because the constituency in which they have votes and the constituency they reside are different; most don’t update their residential details in electoral rolls.

A TSRTC officer said “With help of the local leaders RTC will identify voters who have to travel long distance to vote. It will arrange hired buses for them. The corporation plans to assign staff at various points for encouraging citizens to use buses on the polling day.”

The corporation intends to hire buses for election meetings being organised by parties. The officer maintained that the party leaders are busy booking private vehicles and buses. The RTC officers are encouraging the leaders and activists to shift people to the meeting venues and transport campaign material in RTC buses to various locations.

For this RTC officials are collecting details of public meetings at various places and increasing services on routes or ensuring buses are hired by the parties. “Instructions have already been sent to officials at depot level across the State to collect details for such meetings,” he added.

The RTC intends to operate buses for election officers and transport EVMs during the elections. “During polls, the Election Commission books private vehicles and other heavy vehicles to take election officers and transport EVMs to polling stations and strong rooms. Officials are planning to have the EC to book RTC buses for this,” he added.