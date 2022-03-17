TSRTC to put check to 'change' issues in buses

Passengers travelling in buses can stop worrying about 'change' issues as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) rounded up the ticket prices. TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar fixed the ticket prices and ordered to implement the same from today.

According to the new fare, the ticket price of Rs 12 has been reduced to Rs 10 so that the passengers can stop carrying extra Rs 2 change with them. Similarly, passengers who are being charged at Rs 13 and Rs 14 to reach their destinations should pay Rs 15.

Also, the TSRTC which is charging Rs 67 for 80 kilometres travel will now collect Rs 65 from the passengers.

The decision has been taken to get over the problem of change as many of them opt buses as other means of transport are expensive. The change issue has also been worrying the students and office goers who have switched to monthly bus passes so as to ease the problem of change.