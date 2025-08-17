  • Menu
Two arrested for dacoity at jewellery store

Hyderabad: Two members of an inter-state gang of dacoits that struck a jewellery store here on August 12 were arrested, police said on Saturday....

Hyderabad: Two members of an inter-state gang of dacoits that struck a jewellery store here on August 12 were arrested, police said on Saturday. Members of the gang belonging to Bihar planned to loot gold and diamond jewellery shops in Hyderabad using firearms, a police release said. With the help of their associate Deepak Kumar Sah, a welding worker in Hyderabad, they rented an accommodation in the city on July 31, it said.

They conducted a recce of jewellery stores at Chandanagar and finally executed the robbery at Khazana jewellers. Based on human and technical intelligence, a gang member, Aashish Kumar Singh, was arrested in Maharashtra. The release said six members of the gang, wearing masks, entered the jewellery showroom on August 12 and opened fire at a deputy manager of the store and looted around 10 kg of silver articles, including gold-coated silver.

