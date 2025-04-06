Union Minister lauds Hyderabad-based CSIR labs’ role in drug discovery, genetic diagnostics

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh has lauded Hyderabad-based CSIR institutes’ pivotal role in drug discovery, genetic diagnostics and developing cost-effective Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The Minister convened a meeting to review the recent work outcomes of Hyderabad-based CSIR labs, particularly after the personal impetus and patronage provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last decade.

Directors of three premier CSIR laboratories based in Hyderabad: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), and CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) attended the meeting, which served as a platform for the directors to present recent achievements and strategic scientific contributions of their respective institutes.

The Minister was briefed by Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy (Director, CSIR-IICT), Dr. Prakash Kumar (Director, CSIR-NGRI) and Dr. Vinay Nandicoori (Director, CSIR-CCMB).

Srinivasa Reddy briefed the Minister on the IICT’s pioneering contributions in advancing India’s chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The institute has also developed safer and more effective agrochemicals, and its work in catalysis has led to novel catalysts for hydrogenation, oxidation, and polymerisation processes used widely in industrial applications.

He highlighted CSIR-IICTs key achievements, including the development of compostable plastics in association with GreenWorksBio. He also highlighted the development of Hydrazine Hydrate in collaboration with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL). In the domain of sustainable technologies, the institute’s Anaerobic Gas Lift Reactor (AGR) technology enables efficient conversion of biodegradable waste into biogas and bio-manure.

Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director of CSIR-CCMB, elaborated on the institute’s accomplishments in molecular biology, genetic diagnostics, and biotechnological innovation. He highlighted that CCMB was the first Indian institution to develop DNA fingerprinting technology, which has had a lasting impact on forensic investigations and legal proceedings in the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute responded swiftly by developing indigenous diagnostic kits, surveillance systems, and even advancing mRNA vaccine technologies. One of CCMB’s most impactful initiatives has been its work on sickle cell anemia, under which it developed a highly sensitive, low-cost diagnostic kit as part of the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission.

The institute is also engaged in research on diseases like tuberculosis and encephalitis, and has launched India’s first rare disease registry to better understand the genetic basis of uncommon disorders. Through its Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-CCMB), the institute has nurtured more than 160 startups working on biotech innovations in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

The Minister was informed that in the realm of conservation, CCMB continues to lead studies on the genetic diversity of endangered species, such as tigers and olive ridley turtles, and supports wildlife forensics to curb illegal poaching and trade. Dr. Nandicoori emphasised the institute’s dual commitment to fundamental research and societal application, bridging deep science with real-world outcomes.

Dr. Prakash Kumar, Director of CSIR-NGRI, presented the institute’s significant achievements in earth sciences, particularly in the areas of seismic hazard mapping, resource exploration, and infrastructure support. He noted that NGRI has developed India’s first strain map to assess earthquake vulnerability in the Himalayan and Indo-Gangetic regions, a critical step toward national disaster preparedness.

The institute is also conducting deep seismic profiling under a national program aimed at decoding the crustal structure of central India, which holds implications for both tectonic studies and mineral exploration. NGRI’s work on geothermal energy, particularly in Ladakh and Chhattisgarh, has opened new frontiers for clean and renewable energy.

The Union Minister appreciated the vital role played by the CSIR laboratories in driving scientific innovation, supporting national missions, and contributing to India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant knowledge economy.

The minister said that Hyderabad has emerged as a thriving ecosystem for scientific research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In light of the contributions of these three institutes during the meeting, it was decided to organise a CSIR Startup Conclave in Hyderabad.

The event, scheduled for April 22–23, 2025, aims to facilitate collaboration between research institutions and startups, and promote entrepreneurship in India.