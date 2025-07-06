United Archakas of Jogulamba Gadwal Convene to Address Pending Salaries and Plan for Statewide Yagam in Hyderabad

A significant meeting of temple priests (Archakas) from various mandals across Jogulamba Gadwal district was held today at the sacred premises of Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple. The meeting was organized under the leadership of the district president of the Archaka Samakhya, Sri Chakravarthi Acharya.

Archakas from Gattu, Maldakal, Gadwal, Rajoli, Manavapadu, and several other mandals actively participated in the discussion. The primary agenda was to address the long-standing issue of non-payment of four months' salaries to Archakas. The participants collectively voiced their concerns and sought a prompt resolution from the authorities.

During the meeting, the upcoming state-level Yagam scheduled to be held on July 14th, 15th, and 16th in Hyderabad was discussed in detail. This religious event will be organized under the leadership of State President Vasudeva Sharma. In accordance with his instructions, a preparatory meeting of the Archaka Samakhya was held at the Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple under the supervision of district president Chakravarthi.

Chakravarthi Acharya earnestly appealed to all temple priests across Jogulamba Gadwal district to attend and extend their support to the statewide Yagam in Hyderabad. He emphasized that the united participation of all Archakas would showcase their solidarity and spiritual strength.

In recognition of his services and leadership, the district Archakas felicitated Sri Chakravarthi Acharya upon his nomination as a DDNS (Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme) Select Committee Member. Archakas from various mandals came together to honor him and convey their best wishes.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent figures including Maldakal Mandal President Sri Baburao, Sri Shravan, Archakas from Gattu and Maldakal, as well as presidents and representatives of various mandals’ Archaka associations.

The meeting highlighted the importance of unity among temple priests and underscored the need to ensure timely disbursement of their rightful dues, while also preparing for larger religious responsibilities at the state level.