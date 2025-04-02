UoH land row echoes in Parl

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict between the University of Hyderabad community, various stakeholders, and the state government reverberated in Parliament on Tuesday.

During the Zero Hour, Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman condemned the Congress government’s decision to sell 400 acres of land belonging to Hyderabad Central University. He emphasised that this issue is crucial for the people of Telangana, particularly regarding environmental concerns. Dr Laxman pointed out that this land was allocated to the university in 1974 for educational and research purposes. However, the Hyderabad Central University Students’ Union has claimed that previous governments have appropriated university land for several projects over the years.

He revealed that lands owned by the university have been repurposed for various initiatives, including the IT campus, Gachibowli Stadium, an HCU bus depot, a power station, a school, and a shooting range. The 400 acres in question, which are essential for students and researchers, plays a vital role in promoting environmental sustainability. Currently, student unions are actively fighting to protect this land for future generations, he pointed out.

Dr Laxman urged the government to immediately halt any plans to sell this land, stressing the importance of a swift decision considering students’ interests. Selling the land would result in the loss of essential resources for students and harm the environment. He called for protective measures for this land, not only for students but also to safeguard the resources needed by all educational institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MPs have stated that they will also raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. They noted that a large-scale protest was held at Mushroom Rock on March 10, and a petition demanding the cancellation of the auction has already garnered over 22,000 signatures. “These concerns should not be overlooked. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) plans to develop and utilise this land. However, the state government has remained silent on whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted or if any alternative development strategies that balance urbanisation with conservation have been explored, which raises significant concerns,” Dr Laxman added.

The MPs are urging the government to explore options to halt the land auction process, establish a review committee to assess its economic significance and investigate sustainable alternatives.

“Since the state government has turned a blind eye to this issue, we must protect Hyderabad’s environment, heritage, and public interest before it is too late,” added the MPs.