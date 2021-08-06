Urea stock should meet the needs of farmers: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy urged the authorities to ensure that the stock of urea and other complex fertilizers meets the needs of the farmers.

On Thursday, the Collector reviewed the supply of urea with officials from the Agriculture, Revenue and Cooperative Departments. On this occasion, he said that the urea coming to the district to meet the need of the farmer and see the supply to dealers, co-operative societies is adequate. Narayana Reddy said that arrangements should be made so that there is no shortage of urea in the district.

The collector said, farmers should be given tokens without the hassle of standing in large ques and should be advised to come only when they need to take fertilizer. If the manure is not available at the centre where they arrive, the collector suggested that the manure should be sent to the nearest centre. He also has issued clear instructions that the word zero stock should not be heard anywhere.

Narayan Reddy said that Mandal level agricultural officers should be aware of the details of stocks at the centres under their jurisdiction from time to time and make the farmers aware of the details, so they can go to the place where the stock is available.

On Wednesday, 1600 metric tonnes of urea was sent to respective centres, the collector said and on Thursday 1200 metric tonnes will reach the district that should be sent to the centres as per the requirements another seven hundred metric tons of urea was supposed to come that should go straight to the centres the Collector added.

The conference was attended by District Agricultural Officer Govindu, Co-ordinating Officer Simhachalam, Mandal Agriculture Officers, DM / Mark Fed, Bodhan RDO Rajeshwar, ADAs and others.