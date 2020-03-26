Uttam asks TS Govt to extend assistance to non-ration card holders

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has appealed to the State Government to provide rice and financial assistance of Rs. 1500 to poor people who are not having White Ration Cards. He said auto-drivers, labourers, workers of unorganised sector and other daily wage earners should also be extended the relief at the time of this crisis as they have lost their livelihood due to lockdown.

Addressing Congress party workers live on the social media platform Facebook on Thursday evening, Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to all sections of the society to support the initiatives being taken by the Central and State Governments in the prevention of Coronavirus. He said everyone must observe total lockdown and stay indoors. However, he expressed concern over the delay in distribution of rice and other relief by the government and said poor people and daily wage earners were in a critical condition in the absence of source of livelihood since March 22 (Janata Curfew) and then lockdown. He said the process of distribution should be hastened up.

He said that the State Government was planning to deposit Rs. 1500 directly in the bank accounts of White Ration Card holders. However, he said the bank details of White Ration Cardholders were yet to be gathered. Further, for those not having bank accounts, he advised that the government pay them cash at the time of distribution of rice at ration shops. He said food and financial assistance should also be given to people without ration cards. He also expressed over forcible eviction of students and professionals from the hostels and asked the State Government to take appropriate measures to avoid a humanitarian crisis. He also appealed the government to ensure availability of cash in all the ATMs across the Telangana State. He said there were reports of many ATMs, especially in Hyderabad, running out of cash.

The TPCC President appealed to the people purchase paddy and other agriculture produce from the farmers on a cash payment which would help them on an immediate basis.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives to help the people from their Constituency Development Funds. Further, he said everyone should contribute for the relief from personal funds. He said Coronavirus has turned into an epidemic and caused huge devastation across the world killing thousands of people. Therefore, he said that the government has announced a total lockdown. He appealed to the Congress leaders and workers to help the people while following all the rules of social distance and taking other precautions. He also asked them to check the message given by Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi and other material on the website of Congress party and its social media accounts and share it with the people.

The TPCC Chief said that he would conduct a teleconference and Facebook live programme with important leaders of Telangana Congress on Friday morning to discuss the latest situation and share ideas on how people could be helped. He praised the doctors, nurses, para-medical and other staff of health department, government officials, police personnel and journalists for the services they are rendering for the society in the current situation while risking their health and lives.