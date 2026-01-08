Uttam named senior observer for TN, Puducherry Assembly polls

Hyderabad: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy as a senior observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Uttam Kumar Reddy will serve alongside senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Qazi Mohammed Nizamuddin in overseeing the election process.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal issued an official note on Wednesday confirming the appointments.