Uttam wants KCR to clear stand on NPR

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to clarify as to why he was hesitant to announce that he would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana State.

During a live interaction with the Congress workers on social media platform Facebook, Uttam said that the Congress party has been demanding a special session of Telangana Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the CAA and NRC.

He said when chief ministers of other States including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal could announce that they would not support CAA, NRC and NPR, why Chandrashekar Rao did not clarify his stand on the issue.

He also asked MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to explain the chief minister's silence on CAA and NRC issues. He alleged that the TRS government did not develop a single municipality or corporation in the last six years.

Instead, he said existing roads were damaged in the name of Mission Bhagiratha programme. Uttam said neither the chief minister nor his son paid any attention on providing basic civic amenities in the municipalities and municipal corporations across Telangana State.

He stated nearly 40 per cent of State's population lives in municipal areas were deprived of drinking water, better roads, quality electricity and other basic facilities.

He mentioned forthcoming municipal elections is the best opportunity to teach TRS a fitting lesson for its failures. He said people could force the TRS government to fulfill all the election promises by defeating the ruling party in municipal polls.

He reminded that the TRS, in its manifesto for 2018 Assembly elections, had promised to give unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month to jobless youth. It also promised waiver of crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

He said there were several other promises which remained unfulfilled even after one year. The TPCC chief slammed the chief minister for not fulfilling the promises like giving 12 per cent reservation to Muslims.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said candidates belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities in nearly 3,000 wards were not given sufficient time to procure caste and other certificates to file their nomination papers.

He made an appeal to the minorities not to trust the fake promises and false assurances of the TRS leaders.