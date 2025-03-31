Vanguard Group to establish Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host the first-ever Global Capability Centre (GCC) of the renowned investment management company, Vanguard Group, in India. The company has officially announced its decision to establish the GCC in the city.

A delegation from Vanguard met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to discuss the initiative. Following deliberations, the company confirmed its plans to set up the GCC in Hyderabad. The Vanguard representatives included CEO Salim Ramji, CIO and IT Division Managing Director Nitin Tandon, Chief HR Officer John Couchar, and Vanguard India GCC Head Venkatesh Natarajan. The meeting was also attended by Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and other senior officials.

Vanguard has outlined its plan to officially inaugurate the Hyderabad GCC by the end of this year. Over the next four years, the company aims to recruit 2,300 employees as part of its expansion strategy.

The Vanguard Group, a globally recognised investment management firm, manages assets worth approximately $10 trillion and serves over 50 million investors worldwide. The Hyderabad-based GCC is expected to function as an innovation hub, focusing on advanced technology domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Mobile Engineering. The company has already devised plans to recruit skilled professionals in these fields immediately.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed Vanguard’s decision, stating that this move aligns with the Telangana Rising vision, which aims to position Hyderabad as a global hub for GCCs. He expressed confidence that Vanguard’s presence would further strengthen Hyderabad’s international reputation and create new employment opportunities for skilled professionals in India. The state government has assured full support to Vanguard in establishing the centre.

Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji highlighted Hyderabad’s appeal, citing its diverse talent pool, high quality of life, technological expertise, and innovation-friendly ecosystem. He also acknowledged the support extended by the Telangana government, which played a crucial role in the company’s decision to choose Hyderabad for its operations.

The company emphasised that, in addition to delivering world-class services to its global clientele, it aims to provide career opportunities for talented engineers specialising in AI, mobile technology, and cloud computing.