Villagers with empty pots sat on dharna at Collectorate

Asifabad: Villagers of Kolanguda of Wankidi mandal protested with empty bins in front of the Collec-torate on Wednesday demanding to solve the prob-lem of drinking water.

The protesters said that until the Collector comes and solve their water problem they will not budge from the spot. They were supported by the leaders of public associations.

They held a dharna for four hours without listening to officials. Collector AO Madhukar, Mission Bhagi-rath DE Irfan came and promised to supply water tank water every day and resolved the water prob-lem permanently within fifteen days.

They expressed their concern that Mission Bhagi-ratha water is not coming in the village and as the ground water in the two bore wells in the village has dried up, they have to wait for hours for Bindedu water. They said that despite several requests to the authorities to solve the water problem, there was no result. There are 25 families living in the village. They told the authorities about the water problem several times but there was no result.

Telangana Adivasi Tribal Association district presi-dent Korenga Malashri, KVPS district secretary Dur-gam Dinkar, district convenor Munjam Anand Kumar, DYFI district secretary Godisela Karthik, CITU district president J Rajender, DYFI district president Gedam Teekanand, DYFI district vice president Chapidi Shravani, CITU district vice presidents Krish-namachari, VitiDA vice president Seedam Paggu, Ko-lam Sangam district president Atram Jalapathi, Vil-lage women participated in the protest.