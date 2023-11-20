Vishnuvardhan on a whirlwind tour

RANGAREDDY: Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy took the center stage in the election campaign, and actively canvassed in Edira, Raviryala, Veerasamudram, Gurrampally, and Indranagar villages of JilladChowdharigudamandal. He was accorded grand reception wherever he went.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy questioned the logic of taking action against public servants and highlighted his dedication to restoring the party’s reputation.

He urged voters not to give opportunities to those who engage in theft and deceit, emphasising the need to empower the public servants. Referring to the affectionate titles given to him by the people, such as Vishnanna, Ambalanna, and Sarilanna, he reiterated his commitment to visiting every village.

Komrakka, acknowledging Vishnu’s widespread presence, called upon voters to choose the symbol of lion, and ensure his victory. The event witnessed the participation of various leaders, activists, fans, and village representatives, further solidifying support for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s campaign.