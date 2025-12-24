War erupts on X between Cong, BRS over hidden GOs

Hyderabad: Theonline war between Congress and BRS leaders erupted on Tuesday over the uploading of GOs in the public domain, with the BRS party taking the first shot. Former Minister and BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao said the High Court’s verdict was a slap on the face of the Congress government for hiding 15,774 GOs. However, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy countered, alleging that Harish Rao’s uncle, former CM KCR, had hidden 43,462 GOs during his first five-year term from 2014 to 2019.

On Tuesday, Harish Rao tweeted on his X account saying that “The State government should make the GOs hide all these days within four weeks. The High Court’s verdict stating that the government should upload GOs on public domain is a slap on the face of the Congress government.

“CM Revanth Reddy should stop operating under the guise of dark GOs instead of describing the government as a ‘people’s government.’ The Congress came to power promising good governance while hiding GOs. Our leader Errolla Srinivas filed a PIL in the court while obtaining information through RTI.”

The Congress government issued 19,064 GOs in 13 months that is from December 7,2023 to January 26, 2025. However, the Congress government uploaded only 3,290 GOs on public domain. In a single year, the Congress government hid 15,774 GOs that is 82 per cent. What is the Congress government doing while hiding GOs?

While reacting to Harish Rao’s tweet, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy re-tweeted to Harish Rao saying, “Harish Rao…42,462…don’t rub your head while seeing this number! It is a number about the GOs your uncle hid in his first five years rule. Don’t speak shamelessly thinking that you don’t have shame”.