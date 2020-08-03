Warangal: MGMH on sick bed, needs saviour

Warangal: Already in the eye of storm on account of inadequate infrastructure and shortfall of staff, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) is now up against another serious problem. The hospital seems to be drifting away aimlessly with no one at the helm of affairs to navigate the administration.

It may be recalled here that the hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivasa Rao resigned from his post on July 27. In his place, the Head of Orthopaedic Department Dr Venkateshwar Rao was made in-charge. Even though it's been a week, the government is yet to fill that all important post, this despite the Health Minister Eatala Rajender's promise to appoint at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the in-charge Superintendent went on leave citing health reasons, handing over charge to Dr Nagarjuna Reddy, Head of Anaesthesia Department. Later in quick succession, the RMO-1 (resident medical officer) Dr Harish Raj and the RMO-2 Dr Venkataramana who were reportedly suffering from fever also went on leave. The RMO-3 is said to be least bothered about the situation in the hospital.

Referring to the chaos, MGMH sources told The Hans India, "It was due to mounting pressure from various quarters' especially political interference in the appointment of hospital chief. This apart, the immense pressure due to the ever-increasing number of Covi-19 cases is forcing doctors back off from the responsibility."

Covid-19 may be a bane for the people, but it gave an opportunity to mint money for some doctors. Now all eyes on the Superintendent post which is considered as a lucrative post for obvious reasons, the sources added. It's alleged that with the vested interests dominating, the authorities are not keen to provide proper healthcare to the Covid-19 victims.

"Even though the number of deaths is growing every day in MGMH Covid-19 care, the administration has blithe concern to improve the infrastructure," Praja Vedika activists led by its State Convener Tirunahari Seshu said. It may be mentioned here that although the MGMH had received 48 ventilators under PM Cares Fund Trust, they are yet to be installed. Of the 25 ventilator, only eight are working.

It's learnt that the delay in the appointment of Superintendent has a lot to do with the local politics. It not only involved political ascendency but also caste equations.