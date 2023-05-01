Warangal: Minister K T Rama Rao to visit Hanumakonda on May 5

Warangal : Several developmental works to get underway in the Warangal West Constituency, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Inspecting arrangements for the May 5 public meeting of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao at the St Gabriel’s School Grounds here on Monday, Vinay said that several developmental works are lined up for the inauguration in the constituency.

“KTR will launch the works of retaining wall to stop overflowing of storm water in the city,” Vinay said, stating that the government had already allocated Rs 70 crore for the purpose. KTR will also inaugurate the BRS party office in Balasamudram, model Vaikuntadhamam and Science Park besides laying foundation stone for several other works worth around Rs 150 crore, the Chief Whip said. The poor who occupied government land for shelter will be given pattas as per the GO 58, Vinay said.

Later, KTR will address a public meeting at the St Gabriel’s Grounds. Efforts are on to mobilise 50,000 party workers for the public meeting, he added. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and BRS leaders were present.

Earlier, the Chief Whip who participated in the May Day celebrations said that the BRS Government has been supporting the working class by implementing several welfare schemes. The government is paying Rs 6 lakh to the family members of a labourer who suffers accidental death. The government had paid Rs 223 crore to 4,001 families whose breadwinner had died accidentally between 2014 and 2023, Vinay said. Vinay said that he will expose the anti-people policies of the BJP Government at the Centre during the month-long Karmika Sankshema Masotsavam from May 1 to May 31. Karmika Sankshema Masotsavam convener Pulla Srinivas was present.