We were arrested before our surrender: Ex Maoist Devuji

Hyderabad: Former top CPI (Maoist) commander and key "strategist" of the banned outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, said on Friday that police arrested him and others before their surrender to the Telangana Police on February 24.

He vowed to continue fighting for people's problems within the legal framework. Devuji, who led an underground life for over four decades in the armed struggle, also said he and other members did not surrender to the police due to fear of death, but to work for the public carrying their ideology --Marxism, Leninism and Maoism -- within the legal framework.

He said he never feared death and if that were the case, he would have surrendered like key Maoist leaders Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu and Ashanna alias Satish before the Maharashtra government in October last year.