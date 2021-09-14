Weavers a lot better under TRS rule: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to hold a meeting on the issues of handloom workers, informed Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday. He assured that the government was going to offer insurance in the coming days on the lines of Rythu Bhima for handloom workers, fishermen and Goud community. An amount of Rs 30 crore will be spent for the weavers community.

Harish Rao along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed subsidies on yarn to weavers at Huzurabad on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said before the formation of Telangana there were many cases of suicide by farmers and weavers in the region. Now the situation changed and suicides stopped as the State government was taking several steps to support handloom workers.

All loans taken by weavers were waived off and subsidy was provided under Cheneta Mitra scheme.

Rao said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao already released Rs 70 crore for the welfare of the weaving community and the State government would contribute double the amount of money paid by weavers under the thrift scheme.

The Finance Minister also assured to sanction Rs 1.9 crore to the weavers of Huzurabad and to address their problems in the coming days. He told the local weavers that he would be available to them to solve their problems in the coming days. The minister appealed to the voters to support TRS in ensuing Huzurabad by-election, while assuring to construct padmashali bhavan in Huzurabad and to name it after Konda Laxman Bapuji.

Harish said that in the BJP-ruled states people were given only Rs 200 pension but the Telangana government was giving Rs 2,000 Asara pensions in addition to Kalyanalaxmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits others.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of imposing a huge burden on the common public by increasing the prices of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas. The Centre increased LGP price to Rs 1,000 and reduced subsidy to Rs 40 from Rs 250.