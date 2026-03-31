When the Deity Turned Away: A Call to Restore Dharma through the Legacy of Mala Obanna

In the sacred precincts of Kodandarama Temple, there survives a powerful yet largely unrecognised episode—one that speaks not merely to faith, but to the very conscience of society. It is the story of Mala Obanna, a humble singer from the Dasari community, whose devotion compelled Lord Sri Rama Himself to intervene.

Mala Obanna had no access to the sanctum, no institutional standing, no ritual authority. Yet, he possessed what lies at the heart of Sanatana Dharma—pure, unalloyed bhakti. Standing outside the temple gopuram, he would sing in praise of Sri Rama, often lost in divine trance. His was not a performance; it was communion.

One day, this communion was interrupted by temporal authority. A Tahsildar, inconvenienced by Obanna’s presence at the entrance, ordered his forcible removal. The devotee was beaten and cast aside. What appeared as a routine assertion of power would soon be corrected—not by man, but by the Divine.

That night, both the temple archakas and the officer received dreams of unmistakable clarity. Lord Sri Rama admonished them for the injustice inflicted upon His devotee, declaring that an affront to a true भक्त is an affront to Him. By morning, the extraordinary had become visible reality—the Moola Moorthy of Sri Rama had turned away from the temple entrance, facing instead the very spot where Mala Obanna had stood and sung.

It was a moment of collective awakening. The archakas and the officer, struck with remorse, brought Mala Obanna back with honour. Only then did the Lord resume His original posture. Even today, a pillar at Ontimitta marks the place where that devotion once flowed—quiet, unassuming, yet spiritually sovereign.

This is not merely a legend. It is a doctrine.

It is the same principle that echoes in the life of Tiruppan Alvar, who, though denied entry on grounds of birth, was ultimately carried into the Temple before SriRanganatha Swami because the Divine willed it. Together, these traditions articulate what may be called the Tiruppan Alvar–Mala Obanna Doctrine of Dharma—that devotion alone determines proximity to God, and that any social structure that obstructs this truth invites correction, even divine intervention.

And yet, this profound message remains largely confined to local memory.

If Dharma is to be lived, not merely remembered, then this episode must be brought into the national and civilisational consciousness. The universalisation of the Mala Obanna legend is not an act of storytelling—it is an act of restoration. Temple literature, inscriptions, academic discourse, and public platforms must carry this narrative forward so that future generations understand what Dharma truly demands.

Equally, the story of Ontimitta is incomplete without acknowledging the modern sage who restored its physical form. Vavilikolanu Subba Rao, revered as Andhra Valmiki, almost single-handedly revived this once-dilapidated Ramalayam in the early 20th century. His contribution was not merely architectural—it was civilisational. A commemorative statue within the temple precincts, accompanied by an inscription of his service, is not a matter of honour alone, but of historical justice.

More importantly, the spirit of Mala Obanna must find expression in contemporary action. The proposal to establish 500 Ramalayams in Dalit localities across the region presents a transformative opportunity. Naming this initiative the “Mala Obanna Ramalayam Scheme” would not only honour a भक्त but also embed his message into the living fabric of society. It would affirm, in both symbol and substance, that Sri Rama belongs equally to all—without distinction, without barrier.

At a time when society grapples with questions of inclusion, identity, and justice, the answer may well lie in rediscovering its own spiritual foundations. The Ontimitta episode reminds us that Dharma is not passive; it corrects, it restores, and when necessary, it confronts.

When the Deity Himself turns away, it is not an act of withdrawal—it is a call to introspection.

The legacy of Mala Obanna is that call.

To recognise it, to institutionalise it, and to live by it—that is Dharma.