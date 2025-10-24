“Who gave Ibrahim a revolver?”: BJP top guns pose a quetion

The shooting of cow protection activist Prashanth Singh, also known as Sonu Singh, in Ghatkesar has triggered a political firestorm in Telangana, with senior BJP leaders accusing the Congress-led state government of lawlessness, minority appeasement, and failure to uphold constitutional duties. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accompanied by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K. Laxman and other party leaders, visited Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad to meet the critically injured activist and pledged full support for his treatment and recovery.

Bandi Sanjay launched a scathing attack on the state police and government, demanding an immediate apology from the State Director General of Police (DGP) and action against AIMIM leader Ibrahim, who allegedly used a revolver in the attack. “Who gave Ibrahim a revolver?” Sanjay asked. “If someone involved in illegal cattle trade is armed, what are the police doing? What is the government’s role in this collapse of law and order?”

The BJP leaders alleged that Prashanth Singh, who has reportedly rescued over 2,000 cows from slaughter, was being targeted while the accused was being shielded. They condemned the filing of false cases against cow protectors and demanded that the DGP retract statements allegedly defaming Bajrang Dal activists. “This is not just about one man—it’s about protecting dharma and the faith of crores of Indians,” Sanjay said.

Dr. K. Laxman echoed the concerns, citing a surge in violent crimes across Telangana. “Over 500 murders have occurred recently. Gun culture is spreading, and the Home Ministry is with the Chief Minister. Yet, governance is missing,” he said. He accused ministers of being embroiled in controversies while ignoring public safety.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had also earlier visited the hospital late on Wednesday night and condemned the attack as “heinous and unacceptable.” He criticized the Congress government for fostering lawlessness and appeasement politics. “Goonda elements are thriving under this regime. The cow smuggling mafia is operating unchecked, and those who resist it are being shot,” Reddy said.

Despite stringent laws prohibiting cow slaughter and illegal transport, BJP leaders alleged that police are protecting offenders and intimidating activists. Reddy demanded a full-scale investigation and immediate arrest of the accused. “If the government continues to neglect its duty, we are prepared to escalate our fight,” he warned.

The BJP also condemned recent attacks on Hindu temples, including idol desecrations in Rampally and Secunderabad, calling them deliberate provocations. “This is not random—it’s a calculated attempt to provoke unrest,” Sanjay said.

Reaffirming support for cow protection activists, BJP leaders declared that they would not remain silent. “We stand firmly with those who fight for dharma.