With eye on local body polls, TPCC gears up to rejig body

Hyderabad: The State Congress leadership has expedited the process of constitution of PCC’s new body, which is likely to take place before Sankranti. It has forwarded the latest proposals to party High Command for approval while prioritising the names of leaders from BC, SC and ST communities.

According to party sources, given the urgency to spread the message of the successful implementation of various schemes and Guarantees promised during polls, the State leadership is pushing hard to get the approval this time for the revised list. While keeping in mind the caste and social equations at local levels, the latest recommendation has the approval of the DCC presidents besides district in-charge Ministers and other local public representatives. The State leadership has already made it clear that those working hard for the party would be given the priority, even as scores of aspirants continue to lobby for getting the positions.

The past committee under former PCC chief A Revanth Reddy has received approval from AICC for all the important committees during December 2022, more than a year after he took charge. The high command had approved the constitution of the executive committee, political affairs committee, besides giving nod for the list of 26 DCC presidents, 24 vice presidents and 82 general secretaries. The executive committee had 40 members, with Revanth Reddy as its chairman, while the 22-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was headed by AICC Telangana in-charge of the time.

The new body under the leadership of PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to have about half the functionaries in comparison to that under Revanth Reddy, since the party is in power in the State. For the latest list, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and also AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi had detailed discussion with the present PCC president and some alterations were also made to the proposed names. Once the PCC gets the nod for the latest proposal, the State leadership will be announcing the decision.