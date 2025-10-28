Wow! Iconic OU gets `1K cr govt push to turn into top global centre

Hyderabad: To elevate Osmania University (OU) to world-class standards, the Telangana Government on Monday initiated a Rs 1,000 crore development plan aimed at modernising infrastructure, boosting research capabilities and enhancing the academic ecosystem. The initiative fulfils a key promise made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy signals a transformative era for higher education in the state.

To oversee the execution, an Apex Committee was constituted, chaired by A Devasena, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education (CCE/CTE), with OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram as Convener. The committee includes eminent members comprising Ganapathi Reddy (MD, EWIDC), Prof. Ganta Chakrapani (VC, Dr. BRAOU), Prof. Basharat Ali, T. Babu Raju (Retd CE, R&B Dept), and Prof. Thirupathi Rao (Former VC, OU).

The committee began its work with a comprehensive physical survey of the OU campus, inspecting key facilities, including the Engineering College, Arts and Law Colleges, Library, Commerce & Business Management College and hostels like Bhima, Dundubhi, Centenary and Ladies Hostel. Many structures were found to be in dilapidated condition, highlighting the urgent need for renovation.

A high-level meeting followed . Keshav Rao, Advisor to the Government, Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary of Higher Education, and senior OU officials. The committee emphasized the necessity of new infrastructure to meet growing academic and residential demands.

The Rs 1000 crore plan includes building smart classrooms, digital libraries, mega hostel complexes, and eco-friendly amenities powered by solar energy. Enhanced sports facilities and centralized gymnasiums are also part of the blueprint.

This ambitious investment is meant to redefine Osmania University’s role as a premier institution, fostering innovation and excellence.