Yadadri temple earns over Rs 10 lakh on opening

Yadadri: Yadadri temple earned Rs 49.63 lakh cash 19 gm gold and 1.2 kg silver in the past 14 days. On Tuesday, the hundi counting was carried out at Haritha guest house located on the hillock under tight security and CCTV surveillance.

Meanwhile, as per the temple officials, on day -2 of inauguration of Yadadri main temple, on Tuesday, the temple earned Rs 10.52 lakh from various sources. Of the total Rs 10.52 income, highest earning was from Prasadam counters i.e Rs 8.17 lakh, followed by Rs 69,000 through Suvarna Pushparchana , Rs 49,000 from Yadarushi Nilyam, Rs 36,800 through Vratams.

Pata Gutta Laxmi Narasimha Swamy earned Rs 29,460.

Temple officials inaugurated new prasadam counters on day-2 of inauguration of renovated main temple.