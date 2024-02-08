Live
Young man kills a woman at Khanapur in Nirmal district
In a tragic incident that took place in Khanapur of Nirmal district where a young man killed his woman. According to the details provided, a young man named Srikanth attacked three people from Ambedkar Nagar with an axe.
Unfortunately, a young woman named Shetpalli Alekhya lost her life in the attack. Alekhya sister-in-law Shetpalli Jaya and her son Shetpalli Riens sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital.
It is reported that Srikanth attacked them in Shivaji Nagar suburb while they were returning home after purchasing wedding goods from Khanapur market.
It appears that Srikanth was unable to accept the fact that Alekhya had already married someone else a month ago and, as a result, he attacked her with an axe.