YS Sharmila slams MLA Raghunandan Rao over failing to pressurise KCR govt on jobs notifications

Medak: Slamming the former TRS leader and now Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila made strong comments during her Praja Prasthana Padayatra.

Addressing the gathering, YS Sharmila questioned the MLA Raghunanandan on what he did to the constituency after he came into power. She said that Raghunandan Rao and his family members promised to construct a hospital and serve the poor free of cost.

She made satirical comments that MLA Raghunandan Rao constructed a corporate hospital in Ameerpet and Minister Harish Rao inaugurated it. She alleged that why BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao not questioning the KCR's government over job notifications.