Zambian Women's University Chancellor visits TSCHE

Hyderabad: The Chancellor of Women's University, Zambia, Africa, Prof Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika on Tuesday visited and met TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy and other senior officials and held discussions on various issues of higher education in Africa and Telangana.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof T Papi Reddy explained various initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Telangana in the field of higher education and technical education.

Prof Inonge explained the different trends in the education of eomen and the challenges she had undergone to empower women in general and marginalised sections of the population.

She expressed happiness about the steps being undertaken by the Government of Telangana to safeguard interests of women and providing safety and security besides extending necessary support and co-operation to them.

The TSCHE officials also held discussions about the possibilities of academic co-operation between the institutions in Telangana and Zambia to encourage women and the uncovered sections to have better access to higher education.

The faculty from various universities also felicitated Prof Inonge and appreciated her efforts to strengthen women both as a parliamentarian and academic administrator.