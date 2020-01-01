Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Zambian Women's University Chancellor visits TSCHE

Zambian Women
Highlights

The Chancellor of Women’s University, Zambia, Africa, Prof Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika on Tuesday visited and met TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy and...

Hyderabad: The Chancellor of Women's University, Zambia, Africa, Prof Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika on Tuesday visited and met TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy and other senior officials and held discussions on various issues of higher education in Africa and Telangana.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof T Papi Reddy explained various initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Telangana in the field of higher education and technical education.

Prof Inonge explained the different trends in the education of eomen and the challenges she had undergone to empower women in general and marginalised sections of the population.

She expressed happiness about the steps being undertaken by the Government of Telangana to safeguard interests of women and providing safety and security besides extending necessary support and co-operation to them.

The TSCHE officials also held discussions about the possibilities of academic co-operation between the institutions in Telangana and Zambia to encourage women and the uncovered sections to have better access to higher education.

The faculty from various universities also felicitated Prof Inonge and appreciated her efforts to strengthen women both as a parliamentarian and academic administrator.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease...
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...


Top