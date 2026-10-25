Most infiltrators in UP are from U’khand: Akhilesh

Lucknow:Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has triggered a controversy with his remark that the “most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand”, drawing a sharp response from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who accused the Kannauj MP of insulting the people of the Himalayan state and recalled the 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident.

The controversy erupted after Yadav made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters in Lucknow on Friday. He was asked about the BJP’s allegations that the Opposition was attempting to protect the votes of infiltrators by raising questions about the Election Commission of India (ECI). Responding to the allegations, Yadav said, “The people who are saying these themselves are infiltrators... Most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand. One has to define infiltrators... The term infiltrators will not weaken the ‘Hindustaniyat’. They are making efforts to end ‘Hindustaniyat’. They have made a mockery of faith and devotion...”

His remarks drew a strong reaction from Chief Minister Dhami, who took to X to defend the people of Uttarakhand and describe the statement as an insult to the state’s identity, history and sacrifices.

“Uttarakhand is both the Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi. This sacred soil has given the nation numerous sants, soldiers, and individuals devoted to national service. Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators, is an insult to the pride of the Devbhoomi and to our struggles,” CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also invoked the Rampur Tiraha incident of 1994, when activists demanding a separate Uttarakhand state were fired upon during the tenure of then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The people of Uttarakhand also have not forgotten that when Akhilesh Yadav ji’s father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, bullets were fired at the agitators demanding a separate Uttarakhand state at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar. Bullets were fired at Uttarakhand’s agitators during the father’s regime, and today the son is calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators! The people of Uttarakhand can never forget their struggles and sacrifices,” he said.

CM Dhami further questioned whether the Congress, which is a political ally of the Samajwadi Party, supported Yadav’s statement. “Does the Congress support this statement from its political ally, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji? Is calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators acceptable to the Congress? The Congress must answer the people of this Devbhoomi,” the Chief Minister said.