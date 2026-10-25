OTT releases this week: Here’s what is streaming

This week, OTT platforms witness the release of a wide range of films and shows. There are Telugu action dramas, Tamil cinema, Hindi thrillers, Korean series, biographical movies, and international films. From Nani’s The Paradise to the live-action version of Moana, and the Tamil movie Dorothy, the streaming platforms have plenty of content to suit all tastes. Netflix, JioHotstar, Z5 and Amazon Prime Video air content centered around friendship, crime, romance, survival, ambition, and more. Here’s a platform-wise list of this week’s OTT releases, including what one can expect from these films and shows.

Netflix

The Paradise

Starring Nani, The Paradise is an action thriller set in 1980s Secunderabad. Nani plays a rebel leader who goes against an oppressive ruler. The film revolves around a tribe that struggles against the evil ruler and their journey. The Paradise has a rebellious spirit, with scenes of action, violence, and revolution.

Dorothy

This film revolves around friendship, sex, and racism. Based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy exposes the effect of social norms and prejudices. It showcases the troubles faced by people in society, despite their status, wealth, and more. This film presents a sensitive look at social issues.

Gajab Raat

Gajab Raat is a political film directed by Ritesh Shah. It follows a corrupt police officer who is determined to do the right thing in the days leading to a crucial election. However, as he uncovers the truth, he stumbles upon the extent of corruption in the system.

Matargashti

Matargashti chronicles the coming-of-age story of a studious girl who goes through various trials and tribulations in her life. In five parts, the girl grows up and learns about love and sex. As she explores the world, her conservative father tries to control her. This film shows a new perspective and the trials faced by the youth in social settings.

Nobody Wants This – Season 3

Following a romantic-comedy series, this season continues with the story of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. This season explores the issue of religion and marriage. The story picks up from where the previous season ended. Following her father’s passing, Kristen, an agnostic podcaster, continues to deal with the complexities of Judaism and her relationship with Adam, a rabbi.

JioHotstar

Varam

Varam stars Bhuvan Bam in the lead role, as the slum-dweller’s luck changes for the better. He stumbles upon a phone that can predict the future. As a result, his relationships and friendships begin to shift. Varam is an interesting mix of romance, drama, and comedy.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero

This underdog dramedy stars a hopeless slacker who undergoes a series of failures in his quest to become an IAS officer (Indian Administrative Service). In his journey, the protagonist tries to improve his life and attain a respectable position in society.

Honey Bunch

Honey Bunch is a psychological horror film starring a woman who awakens from a coma with no recollection of her memories. She then discovers that her husband has enrolled her in a bizarre trauma clinic. This movie revolves around the mystery, as the main character uncovers some dark secrets regarding her past.

Moana

This live-action version of Disney’s animated film Moana follows the titular character’s quest to re-find the heart of Te Fiti. In this adaptation, Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui, the trickster demigod. The film presents an adventurous look at the heroism of Moana, who goes on a mission of restoring balance in her world.

Amazon Prime Video

Final Table

Final Table is a South Korean series that chronicles the lives of a young chef, Ahn Hyo-seop, as he competes in a prestigious cook-off. The story depicts his rivalry with a restaurant manager, who is determined to rescue her family’s restaurant.

Love in Disguise

This crime series stars Yoo Sun-jin and Ham Eun-joo as a police officer who pretends to be a man to avenge her friend’s murder. She infiltrates the security detail of the chaebol heir, who is responsible for the killing. However, during her mission, she falls for the chaebol.

Chaar Yaar

A crime-thriller series, Chaaar Yaar revolves around a group of four friends. The story involves police, heist, and gangsters as the friends try to escape their misfortunes in life. This eight-episode series portrays betrayal and friendship among the four leads.

Z5

Sumo Didi

A biographical sports film, Sumo Didi follows an athlete named Hetal Dave. In her journey, the protagonist faces several adversities and challenges to achieve her goal of becoming a sumo wrestler. This inspirational film showcases the life of a woman who defies the odds.

This week, OTT platforms air a wide range of content to cater to all audiences. Telugu cinema offers The Paradise, an action-filled film, and Varam, a romance-comedy. Those interested in Tamil cinema can watch Dorothy. For suspense and mystery, Gajab Raat, Love in Disguise, and Honey Bunch are available on multiple OTT platforms.

For family-centric content, Moana is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated film. Alternatively, one can watch the third season of Nobody Wants This , a romantic-comedy series. Sumo Didi is an inspirational sports film, and Matargashti is a coming-of-age series. On the other hand, Final Table is a South Korean series centered around professional cooking, and Chaaar Yaar is a crime-thriller drama.