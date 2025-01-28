Seven Dead, 75 Injured in Platform Collapse During Religious Event in UP

In a devastating incident on Tuesday morning, seven people, including three women, lost their lives, and 75 others sustained injuries when a bamboo platform collapsed during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. The incident occurred at the Digambar Jain Degree College grounds in Baraut, located approximately 450 kilometers from the state capital.

The gathering was part of the Jain community’s ‘Laddoo Mahotsav,’ a religious ceremony dedicated to the ‘abhishek’ (offering) of Bhagwan Adinath. According to eyewitness accounts, the wooden stairs of the platform gave way, causing the entire structure to collapse and trapping numerous individuals who were participating in the event.

The local police confirmed the tragic death toll, with reports indicating that several of the injured were in critical condition. Among the injured were also law enforcement personnel who had been stationed at the event for security purposes. The authorities reported that ambulances were delayed in reaching the scene, forcing local residents to transport the injured in auto rickshaws.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and instructed officials to ensure that all necessary medical treatment was provided to the victims. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the structural failure.

Pankaj Verma, the Additional District Magistrate of Baghpat, confirmed the deaths and announced that a thorough inquiry would be conducted. "We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable," he said.