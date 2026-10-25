Yogi calls for joint action against cyber risks at Tech Sangam

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged collective action to tackle cyber crimes such as deepfakes, cyber fraud and identity theft, while emphasising the need to maintain the credibility of digital evidence.

Speaking on the second day of the three-day international conference, ‘Tech Sangam 2026’, at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow, the Chief Minister stressed that while artificial intelligence (AI) can be a valuable aid, it should not become the ultimate decision-maker. “We should not simply follow AI’s reasoning or accept its decisions as the ultimate truth. If we become entirely dependent on AI for everything, the very power that helps us could also become a challenge,” he said. Adityanath said the conference brings together discussions on leveraging technology for governance, economic growth, national security and the judicial system. He highlighted the potential of AI and quantum computing while cautioning against emerging digital threats