10 hurt as YSRCP supporters attack TDP ex-ZPTC house

Guntur: Ten persons were injured and three motorcycles were damaged in a clash between TDP and YSRCP activists at former ZPTC member Bathina Sarada's house at Kopparru village under Pedanandipadu mandal in the district late on Monday night.



The YSRCP activists allegedly attacked Sarada's house with sticks and damaged the three motor bikes parked in front of it besides setting furniture on fire. Both groups pelted stones at each other.

According to Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP supporters organised a procession for Ganesh idol immersion on Monday night. When their procession reached near Sarada's house, the YSRCP activists danced at the house which led to dispute. Both groups pelted stones at each other and attacked with the sticks. Later, some of the YSRCP activists allegedly went into Sarada's house and set furniture on fire in the house and beat up the inmates with sticks.

The injured have been shifted to the GGH for treatment by 108. After giving first aid, doctors discharged them.

Sarada's husband Bathina Venu Gopala Krishna and Medarametla Venkata Appaiah Chowdary lodged complaint against 19 persons belonging to YSRCP regarding the incident.

Police officials took 15 suspects into custody in connection with the attack on Sarada's house and violence.

Pedakanandipadu Police booked case and took up investigation.

Ponnur rural circle-inspector K Srinivasa Rao said, "We have taken 15 accused into custody. Three motor bikes were set on fire. A sofa set which was in front of the house was set on fire. No one entered the house. The police prevented the YSRCP activists from barging into the house. We have registered cases on both groups."

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni expressed ire at the police officials for not preventing the attack. He directed the Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao set up special teams to arrest the accused in the violence and press CLUES team into service to get clues relating to the accused in the case. He warned that he would not tolerate if anyone takes the law into their own hands.