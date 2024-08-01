Gadkari's Propsal to remove GST on Insurance gets all round support

Rajeev Makol : Life & Health insurance advisor



In Today's senerio Insurance is most valuable thing for any family and individual, by this anyone can save himself and his/her family from any unfortunate in a good manner

The removal of service tax on health and life insurance is a necessary and significant benefit for individuals for several reasons:

1. Affordability: Removing service tax reduces the overall cost of health and life insurance premiums. This reduction in cost makes these essential services more affordable, encouraging more people to obtain insurance coverage.

2. *Increased Coverage: Lowering the cost barrier can lead to higher insurance penetration rates. More people, especially those from lower-income groups, will be able to afford insurance, thereby enhancing social security .

3. Health Security: For health insurance, the removal of service tax can lead to better health outcomes. When more people are covered by health insurance, they are more likely to seek medical care without delay. This early access to medical services leads to early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, which can significantly improve health outcomes.

4. Financial Protection: Life insurance provides financial security to the families of the insured in case of an untimely death. Removing the service tax makes it easier for individuals to invest in life insurance, ensuring that more families are protected against financial hardships, thus fostering greater financial resilience.

5. Encouraging Long-term Planning: By making insurance products more attractive and affordable, individuals are more likely to engage in long-term financial planning. This can lead to a more financially secure population that is better prepared for unforeseen events, contributing to individuals

Levying 18 percent GST on medical and term insurance is a deterrent factor to go for insurance policies for citizens along with micro insurance products. By eliminating the GST burden, the government is certain to do yeoman service to boost the insurance business, which presently is ranked tenth globally. Also, it would be nice if the possibility of ‘on tap bonds’ be explored to raise the funds for medical health insurance

-- Col Satwant (Retd) vice president (Operations and Projects), Radha Spaces

The 18 percent GST unfairly burdens people trying to protect themselves financially and health-wise, making insurance more unaffordable. Also, the cost could stop people from availing insurance policies, leaving them at risk. Such a tax goes against the government's goal of helping people and might hurt tax revenue in the long run due to less people going for insurance policies. Hope the trend changes soon.

-- Raghu Pokala, CEO of eDesk BPO Services

Human Life is uncertain.if there is 18 percent GST it will decrease insurence payment capacity of the citizens. It leads to uncertainity of life. Where as article 21 guarenteed right to life and personsl liberty.

Each State has a prime responsibility and its duty to protect, promote and implement all those rights and fundamental freedoms, by adopting necessary steps . Levying 18 percent GST on health insurance diminishes the protection of fundamental right guarenteed under art 21.

Bold and revolutionary decision taken by the central government and it is useful to common and poor people. Lifting of 18 percent GST on medical and health and life insurance policies. Life is uncertain and insurance sector is essential to expand like in advanced countries. Waiver of GST will boost the insurance policies in our country.

KV Jagannadha Rao, Retired Bank Official, Srikakulam

Medical, health and life insurance policies need to cover more people in our country. The decision to waive GST on these policies will save people of our country. Insurance policies at present in our country covered less percentage of people. This decision will help to cover more people to face any untoward incidents and will protect safety of families.

Beena Dhilli Rao, BC Union State General Secretary

More than 300 Parliamentarians, cutting across party lines, lent their support to the request of insurance employees to withdraw GST on insurance premium in the month of July. Nevertheless, the Union Finance Minister didn't make any announcement in the budget proposals of 2024-25. GST was projected as a major tax reform initiated by the government aimed at doing good to the people and the nation at large when the Government of India rolled out Goods and Service Tax (GST) bill from 1st July 2017. It is an irony that after food, clothing and shelter, insurance protection is an important need of the people. Despite it, the GST on term insurance, health and ULIP policies was fixed at 18 percent. The life insurance industry has been rightfully demanding withdrawal of GST on life and health insurance premium, which is unjust as Indian constitution makes the right to dignified life and health a fundamental right. In the background of dent in the financial savings, steep hike in household debt of the country, a coherent policy framework effecting crucial policy changes are quintessential to shore up the dwindling savings ratio in our country. It goes without saying that the overall situation warrants repeal of GST on insurance.

- P Satish, president of South Central Zonal Insurance Employees Federation

“ Taxing life insurance is akin to taxing the uncertainties of life” - this is a very pertinent point and definitely the Goods and Services Tax on life and Medical insurance should be removed to help the commoner and as well as the needy. The Finance Minister must give a serious thought to it .

Ambika Ananth,Author and Independent Journalist

Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving

Khammam:Expressing. Happy that the Cabinet Minister Gadkari has endorsed removing 18 percent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium. By levying GST are making the premiums expensive. Insurance not only as a social cover but also as made of savinng so it should remove the GST. I supporting the Gadkari demand.

V L Narasimha Rao, Khammam

“ Tax on Life’s Uncertainties : Dr G Venkateswarlu Khammam

Khammam :I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and and Services Tax( GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.

I feels that a person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against the risk. I supported to Nitin Gadkari the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification.

Dr G Venkatateswarlu, Managing Director,Sri Raksha Hospitals,Khammam.

The Union Road and Transport Minister Sri Nitin Garakari ji appeal for the consideration of GST on Life and Medical Insurance is genuine to consider for the amendment.

Lanka Dinkar AP BJP Spokesperson

Shekhar Rao Yadagirin State President.Telangana Recognised School Management Association(TRSMA): The teaching and non-teaching staff of the private schools do not get salaries on par with the teachers of the government schools. Removal of GST on life and medical insurance does give small relief. The insurance agents will go to people to get more people into the insurance net citing the removal of GST. However, it is the lowering of the premieres that helps better. The suggestion made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is a positive step in the right direction.

Amar, Head of Slate Schools, Hyderabad: Removal of GST on medical and health insurance is not a big issue. What needs to be looked into is to focus on preventive medical care. The lack of it forcing people to opt for medical and health insurance due to growing health issues. The suggestion of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is positive. But, that does not address the real factors.

Prof Arjuna Rao, Principal Arts College, Osmania University, Hyderabad:

"How many out of 140 crore people in the country have taken health and life insurance? Where is the date of coverage to conclude whether GST in any way provides much-needed relief to the people? The real issue that needs to be addressed is how to provide coverage to a large chunk of the population to provide relief by reducing the risk burden of health and uncertainties in life.

Prof Papi Reddy, former Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGHE): While the suggestion is positive. The real issue in a developing country like India is the rationalisation of GST on several goods and services and the income tax. The burden of indirect taxes, the GST and the income tax together put more burden on the lower, middle and upper middle-income middle classes, who pay taxes. In other countries, they have a tax of 40 per cent on the incomes of the individuals with incomes over and above Rs 1 or Rs 2 crore. But, in India, people have to pay a 30 per cent tax on the salaries drawn at Rs 15 lakh. There is a need for rationalisation of GST and income tax.

The decision of union minister Nithin Gadkari's appealing the union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman to consider of withdrawing Goods Service Tax on is acceptable.

This decision will be beneficial to crores of people would have great relief.

Dr. B. V. Subbareddy assistant professor Department of Social Work. Vikrama Simhapuru University.

GST since its inception has done a great service to the tax collecting system blocking several loop holes. However as time passes we need to make modifications regularly to make it better and more acceptable. We need to encourage people to spend money for their safety and hence life insurance has become a norm for the future of every citizen.

Removing GST on life insurance payments will go a long way in more people opting for the payment of the premiums and will reduce the burden for those who are already paying premiums. I strongly feel that the Govt of India can do away with the GST on Insurance premiums for all the money so collected through premium payments will be utilized for the development of the country only .

Dr.T.V.Narayana Rao, Consultant Urologist,Soujanya Hospital, Prakash nagar , Rajamahendravaram 533 103

Phone: 0883 2467090, 2461690.

The decision of central government to waive Goods Service Tax on these policies to help cover scores of people in the country. Comparitively with other countries India has been lacking behind having insurance policies for various reasons. in these circumstances waiver of GST would be more benicificial to people as they would come forward for making medical and health in large numbers.

Konjeti Gopal. Rice Trader. Balaji Nagar. Neĺlore City.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to remove the 18% GST on life and medical insurance premiums. In his letter, Gadkari highlighted that this tax burdens senior citizens and discourages the growth of the insurance sector.

He argued that taxing insurance premiums is akin to taxing life's uncertainties, and suggested that people should not be penalized for seeking to protect themselves and their families. Samanchi Srinivas has expressed support.

Samanchi Srinivas, Advocate, Tirupati

From a practical point of view, it will discourage acceptance of both which are vital in our country.

Dr Srinvas Chakravarty, Oncologist