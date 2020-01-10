10 Red sander smugglers arrest

Kadapa: In a separate two incidents police arrested 11 persons allegedly responsible for illegal transportation red sander and recovered total Rs 10lakhs worth 14 red sander logs, two vehicles from them on Friday.

The accused were identified A. Karunakar, SK Prakruddin, M. Hari, I. Anandh, V. Kumar, B. Ramakrishna, M. Prathap Reddy, N.Naik, R. Srinath, K. Siva Reddy A. Sriramulu, of the district. A among them Naik, and Sriramulu were belongs Karnataka state remaining 9 accused were residents of Porumamilla, Gopavaram, Kasinayana, Porumamilla Mandals in the district.

Addressing a press conference at Mydukuru police station DSP Vijayakumar said following tip-off police conducted raids at Itukulapadu village in porumalla mandal arrested 11 persons while illegally transporting Redsander logs in the car under lemon bags recovered 7 logs from them.

In another incident, while police conducting vehicle checkups at PP Kunta Check post of Gopavaram mandal, they noticed a car which smugglers managed to escape from the spot by leaving the vehicle in the darkness. The DSP said that special parties were deployed to nab remaining culprits indulging in the crime.