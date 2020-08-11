Coronavirus Cases continue to increase, the prodigal son returns - Sachin Pilot happy with Congress response

COVID cases in India stand at 22, 15, 075 with addition 62,064 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh was reporting over 10000 cases and on Monday 7,665 fresh cases were recorded attributed to the fall in sample testing by 15000. 46,999 tests which include 24, 331 rapid antigens were conducted on Monday.

In Telangana 1,256 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported, and the death toll was 637. GHMC sees a decline in the number of cases with 389 new cases. The number of tests continues to be around 23,000 per day. However, according to a statement by KT Rama Rao, soon the number of tests will be ramped up to 40000. According to a govt bulletin, the case fatality rate stands at 0.78 percent in comparison with national rate of 2.01 percent

The government of Telangana warns the private hospitals of action as the complaints of overcharging are on an increase. During a COVID 19 review meeting Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender warned that is the hospitals do not stop overcharging the patients they will have to let go of 50% of the beds. Already Hyderabad based Deccan and Virinchi Hospitals permissions to treat COVID 19 patients have been cancelled.

Mr. Rajender said that the government received 1039 complaints so far and asked the officials to issue a strict warning to the private hospitals.

The Health Minister held the review meeting with top officials from medical and health departments and he revealed that in addition to overcharging on bills, the complaints were also received for collection of huge amounts of advance before admission, refusal to treatment, not accepting insurance or credit card payments and refusal to hand over the dead body until the payments are cleared.

Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, member of Niti Aayog, Aarti Ahuja, Additional Secretary Ministry of Health, Government of India and Dr. Raveendran visited Hyderabad and held a meeting with the health minister and govt officials on COVID management at BRK Bhavan on Monday. Dr. Paul complimented the efforts of the govt in introducing Hitam App to monitor and provide telemedicine to home isolation patients.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, a 50-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police dies of Coved 19 at a private hospital. He was with the police force since 1996 and was working in the Armed Reserve Wing in Mahabubnagar district at the time of his death.

BJP Working President JP Nadda said that the Telangana government deprived its people of PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat Scheme that gave a benefit to 55 crore families by not implementing it. He said this during a video conference on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan of 9 party offices.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme of Government of India was launched in 2018 to provide free access to health is for the economically backward in India. One of the challenges in implementing the programme is the already existing schemes. While around 20 states adapted the central scheme. Delhi, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, and Punjab opted out.

Telangana initially joined the program but opted out in favour of its own regional health programme.

Among the highlights are the indication of warming up of relations between the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the Gandhi family. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met with Sachin Pilot and the latter promised to address issues raised by the estranged member of Congress and other rebel members. A three-member committee has been set up to this effect.

Sachin Pilot tweeted, "I thank Soniaji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and INC leaders for noting and addressing our grievances. I stand firm in my belief and will continue working for better India, to deliver on the promises made to people of Rajasthan and protect democratic values we cherish."

This may mark the end of the crisis faced by the Congress Party in Rajasthan and the young leader's return to the party

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support after he underwent surgery for a brain clot. He is being treated at the Army Hospital in New Delhi, and earlier on Monday had tweeted – On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID – 19 today.

Andhra Pradesh government has launched a new industrial policy that includes attractive sops for the investors The govt said that the new policy of 2020-23 will identify 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth, and manufacturing will get high priority and that would create larger employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao called out at the AP govt of Government of India for hindering the execution of irrigation projects. He said he was disappointed with AP govt for not reciprocating the good faith he had shown towards the neighbouring state. He said he was clear in his intention that any surplus water must be given to the farmers, and not let the water from Krishna and Godavari go waste into the sea. Telangana's projects were being constructed based on its river water share, he added.

In a statement, centre said that there is no set timeline for opening the schools and it will depend on the situation of COVID 19. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the ministry will ensure there is no academic less to students even if schools and colleges are taking time to reopen. According to the latest update, the educational institutions will remain closed until August 31, when the situation will be revisited again.

In Telangana government has taken important decisions. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy announced that the government schools will open from 17 when teachers will start to come in. Classes for Class 6 – 10 will be conducted from August 20 through Doordarshan. Dates have been announced for ECET, POLYCET, and EAMCET.