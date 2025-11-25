105 hearing aids donated to TTD

Tirupati: N Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal at the EO’s Chamber in Tirupati.

These hearing aids will be provided to children, who complete their training under TTD-run Shravanam Project. After training, these devices will help in ensuring that the children do not face difficulties related to hearing.