105 hearing aids donated to TTD
Tirupati: N Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal at the EO’s Chamber in Tirupati.
These hearing aids will be provided to children, who complete their training under TTD-run Shravanam Project. After training, these devices will help in ensuring that the children do not face difficulties related to hearing.
U.S.–Russia Hold Abu Dhabi Peace Talks As Overnight Missile Barrage Devastates Kyiv
As Washington pursues fresh negotiations with Moscow in Abu Dhabi, Kyiv faces one of its harshest overnight assaults, leaving at least six dead and intensifying pressure on Ukraine amid contentious peace-deal discussions.