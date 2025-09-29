CM Dhami reaches out to youth, agreed to recommend CBI inquiry into exam case

Government does not want any kind of suspicion or doubt in the minds of the youth

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reached out to the youth protesting at Parade Ground and agreed to recommend a CBI inquiry into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s recently held examination case.

On Monday afternoon, CM Dhami suddenly arrived among the protesting youth at Parade Ground. After listening to their concerns, he said that he did not feel good seeing young people agitating in such heat during the festive season. The Chief Minister said that the government has only one resolution—that the examination process must remain completely transparent. Over the past four years, the government has worked in line with this very resolution.

Making an emotional appeal, CM Dhami said that he understands that the youth and students of Uttarakhand prepare for government jobs after completing their studies and dream of building a beautiful life based on that. He shared that he himself has witnessed such situations and has worked closely among students and youth, gaining firsthand experience of their struggles.

Addressing the youth, the Chief Minister said that the case that recently came to light is already under investigation by an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge. The committee has begun its work, but since the youth are still demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI investigation in this matter. “There will be no obstacle in this,” he assured.

“I have also come to the protest site”

CM Dhami said that though this conversation could have happened at his office, considering the difficulties faced by the youth, he personally chose to visit the protest site. He expressed solidarity with them, saying he stands fully with the youth. The Chief Minister added that in the past four years, the government has conducted more than 25,000 recruitments in a transparent manner, with no complaints raised. Only in this one case has an issue arisen, and the government is fully committed to removing every doubt and suspicion from the minds of the youth. He recalled that even last week when the youth had met him, he had made it clear that the government does not want any mistrust, suspicion, or doubt to linger in their minds. That is why, without informing anyone, he directly came to Parade Ground.

Cases will be withdrawn

CM Dhami further announced that if any cases have been filed against the youth during the agitation, those cases will be withdrawn. He said that in the Amrit Kaal of a developed India, Uttarakhand must become the best state in the country—and in achieving this, the role of the youth will be most crucial.