11% decline in crimes against women in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Crime sagainst women, cheating cases, property offences and bodily offences decreased while cybercrimes increased in Krishna district in 2024 compared to the previous year 2023.

The police launched a vigorous campaign against drugs, ganja smuggling, crime against women, road safety, thefts, bodily offences, house breaking and other offences. Krishna District Superintendent of Police R Gangadhara Rao on Tuesday released the crime annual data at a press conference organised in Machilipatnam. The SP said the total number of cases registered in the district decreased in 2024 compared to 2023.

He said the police have registered 9,719 cases in 2024 against the 9,813 cases in 2023. Bodily offences decreased by four per cent. A total of 1,073 cases were registered in 2024 compared to 1,113 cases recorded in 2023.

In all, 537 property offences were booked in 2024 against 543 cases in 2023. There is an 11 per cent decline in crimes against women in Krishna district in 2024.

A total of 1,097 cases of crimes against women were booked in 2023 while 980 were registered in 2024. Dowry harassment cases decreased to 467 in 2024 compared to 596 cases in 2023. A total of 28 rape cases were booked in 2024 against 19 in 2023.

A total of 227 outraging modesty cases were booked in 2024 against 273 cases in 2023. There is only one dowry death reported in the district in 2024 against three cases last year.Cybercrime cases increased in 2024 with 41 cases reported in the district. In 2023, the police booked 32 cybercrime cases. A total of 249 cheating cases were registered in 2024 against 277 cheating cases in 2023.

The SP said the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) is very helpful to the people. He said the police received 1,512 petitions and 1,376 cases were solved and 136 cases are pending.

The SP said 386 CC cameras were installed in 2023 and the figure increased to 793 in 2024. The SP said the police detected 113 cases in 2024 with the help of CC camera footage and 49 cases were detected in 2023. He informed Shakti teams were formed for the protection of women at public places and a vigorous campaign waslaunched against ganja and drug menace in the district.