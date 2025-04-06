11 Maoist militia members surrender in ASR district

PADERU (ASR district): Eleven militia members belonging to the Galikonda Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) party have surrendered to police authorities in Alluri Sitharama Raju District.

The surrender took place before Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, along with Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) K Dheeraj and Assistant SP of Chintapalli Sub-Division Navajyothi Mishra.

These militia members hailed from various remote tribal villages of G K Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals. They were allegedly involved in 39 criminal cases. The surrender marks a crucial step in ongoing efforts to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream, said SP Amit Bardar.

The surrendered militia members include Vanthala Bhaskar Rao (24), Tambeli Subba Rao (33), Korra Krishna (20), Gemmili Pentayya (40), Pangi Satti Babu (25), Korra Kamesh (27), Jartha Ramesh (42), Naina Gopal Rao (32), Koda Bonjababu (63), Killo Buddudu (28) and Korra Chinnarao (50). These are all from tribal communities and were primarily engaged in cultivation.

Police said they had grown disillusioned with Maoist ideology and were influenced by the developmental initiatives being carried out in interior areas under the district police’s community outreach programmes.

SP Amit Bardar urged other Maoists to come forward and utilise government welfare schemes. He reiterated that all benefits and rehabilitation measures due to the surrendered members would be extended without delay.

Police appealed to active Maoists or their family members to contact the nearest police station or district officials for assistance in surrender and rehabilitation.