11 volunteers dismissed for violating model code of conduct in Tirupati

Amaravati: In Andhra Pradesh, the election officials are hunting volunteers who are violating the election code. Many volunteers have already been absent from their duties and recently 11 more people have been dismissed from their duties.

Collector G Lakshmi said that they were removed from duty for violating the code of conduct of elections in Tirupati district. Among those suspended, four are from Erpedu mandal, three from Narayanavanam mandal, one each from Renigunta and Puttur and two from BN Kandriga.