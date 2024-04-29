Rajiv Pratap Rudy accuses Lalu Prasad of 'killing' developmental schemes in Saran

Patna : After RJD candidate Rohini Acharya filed her nomination for the Saran Lok Sabha seat in Bihar on Monday, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the sitting MP who has been renominated by the BJP, accused her father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of killing developmental schemes in Saran to please the people of a particular community.

“I was elected from Saran in the past two elections and projects worth Rs 33,000 crore are currently underway in the district. Many projects have been inaugurated while many more are in the pipeline. I have a dream project to build an international airport in the district,” Rudy said.

“When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar, he did not set up a single electric pole in Sitab Diara. Now, roads have been constructed in Sitab Diara, embankments have been built to prevent flooding of the Ganga River, while a power substation has also been established here. Lalu Prasad Yadav killed such schemes during his tenure as the CM,” Rudy said.



Reacting to Rohini Acharya pointing out the 'backwardness' of Sitab Diara, Rudy said: “I have adopted Sitab Diara and I regularly live in the district. Before commenting on such issues, she should consult her father and get more knowledge about Saran.”



“Lalu Prasad Yadav is ill and hence I suggest that he should take rest and avoid campaigning for his children,” he said.

