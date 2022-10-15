12 crest gates of Pulichintala Project lifted

Narasaraopet: The engineering officials have lifted 12 crest gates of Pulichintala Project and released 3.32-lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream.

According to official sources, the project is getting 3.05 lakh cusecs of floodwater. At present, floodwater touched 172.439 feet level against the reservoir capacity of 175 feet. Due to heavy rains in the upstream of the project, the inflows into Pulichintala Project increased. Floodwater is expected to reach Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada city within 24 hours.

The engineering officials of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada are planning to release heavy inflows of floodwater downstream as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, two lorries carrying sand from sand quarries in Krishna river at Achampet got stuck in the floodwater on Friday. The officials retrieved the lorries with the help of JCBs. Locals informed that due to sudden rise of floodwater two lorries got stuck.