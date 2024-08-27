12 crore allocated for canals, roads in Madanapalle constituency: MLA

Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA M Shahjahan Basha said that Rs 12 crore was allocated for the construction of canals and roads in the constituency.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Basha noted that recent rains caused the Komativani pond to overflow, prompting the removal of waste from the pond to prevent future issues.

Pointing out the lack of a proper sewage system in the Madanapalle constituency, which has led to frequent illnesses among residents, the MLA stated that Madanapalle municipality is planning special initiatives for urban development, including road widening and improvements.

He has criticised the previous YSRCP government, claiming that the State has been burdened with debts that have severely impacted its financial stability. TDP leaders Nadella Vidya Sagar, Naveen Chaudhary, Nagur Vali, Gireesh, Shamshir, Intiaz and others were present.