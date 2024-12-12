13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ conducted

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi gave away prizes worth Rs 6 lakh to seven teams who presented creative innovations in the 13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ programme here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised jointly to encourage start-up companies by Andhra University Incubation Hub (A-Hub), APEPDCL.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD mentioned that through the solutions provided by the start-up companies, the organisation can achieve better results, especially to prevent power outages, improve the communication system of feeder meters, enhance management capacity, simplify the billing process and help provide uninterrupted power supply.

Attending as chief guest, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner KS Viswanathan opined that it is necessary to conduct such hackathons to connect education and industrial sectors. He asked the A-Hub to organise such hackathons to solve the problems in the VMRDA.

72 Teams, including start-up companies, students, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs participated and presented solutions to the problems in the power distribution system.

By implementing the solutions from the hackathon, the APEPDCL will be able to save around Rs 2 crore. APEPDCL directors V Vijaya Lalitha, B Ramachandra Prasad, CGM D Suman Kalyani, A-Hub CEO Ravi Eswarapu participated in the programme.