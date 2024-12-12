  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ conducted

13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ conducted
x
Highlights

  • APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi presents prizes worth Rs 6 lakh to seven teams who presented creative innovations
  • The programme was organised jointly to encourage start-up companies by Andhra University Incubation Hub (A-Hub), APEPDCL

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi gave away prizes worth Rs 6 lakh to seven teams who presented creative innovations in the 13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ programme here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised jointly to encourage start-up companies by Andhra University Incubation Hub (A-Hub), APEPDCL.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD mentioned that through the solutions provided by the start-up companies, the organisation can achieve better results, especially to prevent power outages, improve the communication system of feeder meters, enhance management capacity, simplify the billing process and help provide uninterrupted power supply.

Attending as chief guest, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner KS Viswanathan opined that it is necessary to conduct such hackathons to connect education and industrial sectors. He asked the A-Hub to organise such hackathons to solve the problems in the VMRDA.

72 Teams, including start-up companies, students, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs participated and presented solutions to the problems in the power distribution system.

By implementing the solutions from the hackathon, the APEPDCL will be able to save around Rs 2 crore. APEPDCL directors V Vijaya Lalitha, B Ramachandra Prasad, CGM D Suman Kalyani, A-Hub CEO Ravi Eswarapu participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick