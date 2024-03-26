140 poll complaints addressed in control room: Collector

Vizianagaram: The district electoral administration is monitoring all aspects of general elections and receiving complaints from the public and solving them as soon as possible. District electoral officer and collector S Nagalakshmi has been personally supervising the control room and addressing the complaints and petitions soon after receiving them.

The staff is solving the issues within 100 minutes of receiving the complaints. CVIGIL, call centre and 1950 help line centre were also established at collector’s office for smooth function of poll process. Nagalakshmi said that they had received around 150 complaints so far and 140 of the were addressed and solved. The public can lodge their complaints regarding the poll related issues through cVIGIL mobile app and take active part in protecting democracy. The people can also lodge their complaints through control room numbers 08922-797120, 08922-797124 and inform any irregularities, violation of model code of conduct and other issues, she said.